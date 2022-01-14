Kim Votaw (1962-2022)

Facebook

Kim M. Votaw, 59, of Pioneer passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan. She was born on February 21, 1962 in Wauseon to Arlen K. and Christine S. (Wise) Horton.

Kim attended North Central High School. In 1990 she graduated from Hillsdale Beauty College.

Kim was a member of the Pioneer United Methodist Church and the Montpelier Moose. She owned and operated The Cut Below in Pioneer for several years, where she worked as a beautician.

Kim was a loving mother and a great friend / colleague. She enjoyed gardening, bowling and decorating her home.

She is survived by her life partner since 1990, Charles E. Barber; sons Jeremy (Donna) Votaw of St. Charles, Illinois, Travis (Melissa Overmeyer) Votaw of Morenci, Michigan and Matthew (Kelley) Barber of Morristown, New Jersey; four grandchildren Bradly & Catrina Votaw, Rylee Votaw and Taylor Rooney; mother Chris Simmons of West Unity; father Arlen and Rita Horton of Stryker; and sister Dawn r. Horton of Stryker.

Kim was preceded in death by her first husband Marvin Votaw and her sister Traci Horton.

Visitation for Kim will be on Monday, January 17th from 2-6pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will follow at the funeral home at 6pm with Dr. Dan VanArsdalen to officiate. She will be laid to rest at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com