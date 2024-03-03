Steven Kimpel (1969 – 2024)

Steven A. Kimpel, age 54, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2024, in his home in Edgerton, Ohio. He was the son of Vernon and Ruth Kimpel.

Stevie was the favorite youngest brother of his ten older siblings. He, in turn, let his brothers and sisters know they were his favorite. Stevie was known for his hugs, love, and encouragement to others.

Stevie was a Special Olympian and participated in track, bowling, and basketball over his 47-year career. Many neighborhood friends joined him in a game of basketball as they were growing up.

He perfected his three-point shot on the court in his back yard. He enjoyed playing in the All-Star Cage Classic every year and was known to call for his own standing ovation after sinking a three-pointer.

Stevie often decided upon a nickname for others, with many friends reporting he called them by their last name, maiden name, or wrong name. They knew it was his way of letting them know they were a part of his wonderful life.

Stevie was often seen riding his bike to area ball games. He was a familiar face at Rita’s Family Dining, as well as Subway in the C-Store where he greeted friends and strangers alike.

In August of 2023, a book entitled Stevie was written and published by his sister Marlene. Stevie began his education at Sunnyside School and attended Hilltop, Montpelier, Stryker, and Bryan school systems.

He was a graduate of Edgerton High School where he was dubbed their “Number One Fan.” He worked at several area businesses over the years and recently retired from Quadco in Stryker.

He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. He also attended Life Changing Church where he enjoyed holding babies in the nursery.

Stevie was in love with his adopted calico cat Miss Kitty. His caregivers, who helped him stay in his home, were Richard Hurley, Collene Hill, and Darlene Doan.

Steven’s siblings include: Ed (Sue) Kimpel of Edgerton, OH; Jayne (Steve) Stuckey of Marion, IN; Elaine Vetter of Gainesville, GA; Carolyn (Bill) Shininger of Fort Wayne, IN; Don (Karrie) Kimpel of Edgerton, OH; Darrell Kimpel of Hicksville, OH; Lee (Andrea) Kimpel of Lexington, SC; Marlene (Patrick) Oxender of Montpelier, OH; Jeanette (Jim) Demlow of Florence, SC; and brother-in-law Jim (Dianne) Meyer of Huntertown, IN.

Stevie was an uncle to: Josh Kimpel, Kevin Vetter, Brad Shininger, Shawn Stuckey, Greg Kimpel, Ryan Shininger, Keith Shininger, Randy Meyer, Eric Kimpel, Gary Vetter, Andy Stuckey, Scott Kimpel, Mike Kimpel, Aaron Kimpel, Lori Shininger Miller, Karen Vetter Sotola, Natalie Oxender Atwood, Teri Oxender Brillhart, Bailey Miller, Kailey Miller McCain, Madeline Whitmire-Hicks, and Heidi Whitmire. Stevie was also a great-uncle to many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Ruth (Imm) Kimpel, his grandparents Albert and Lula Imm and Edward and Gladys Kimpel, his sister Marcia Meyer, his sister-in-law Becky Meyer, and his brother-in-law Ed Vetter.

Friends may call for a time of visitation with the Kimpel family at the Edgerton Town Hall Gymnasium on Friday, March 8, 2024, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Stevie’s arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton with Reverend Andrew Wellman officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to: Special Olympics of Williams County, 05653 St. Rt. 15, Bryan, OH 43506 or to St. Mary Catholic Church, 317 S. Locust St., Edgerton, OH 43517

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.