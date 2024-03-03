Kevin Miller (1954 – 2024)

(Graduated From Archbold High School)

Kevin G. Miller, age 70, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance.

Kevin retired from Archbold Container Corporation with over 40 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, riding motorcycles with his friends and his annual vacations at Lake James.

Kevin G. Miller was born on February 1, 1954, in Wauseon, Ohio, the son of Glen M. and Marguerite A. (Stout) Miller. He graduated from Archbold High School. Kevin married Becky J. Nartker in Napoleon on May 26, 1978 and she survives.

Kevin is also survived by his daughter, Kristi Miller and son, Brett (Brooke) Miller; grandchildren, Braylee, Brodie, and Breia Miller, all of Bryan and sister, Marlene Nagel, of Kendallville, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister; Louise Norden and brother, James Miller.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. followed by funeral services at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating. Burial will follow at Fountain Grove Cemetery. Kevin’s arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Those giving a memorial contribution are asked to consider CHP Inpatient Hospice. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.