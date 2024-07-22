Frances Beat (1929 – 2024)

(Attended Fayette High School)

Frances Elaine (Johnson) Beat, 95, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2024, in Marshall, Michigan.

Born on February 4, 1929, in Fayette, Ohio, Frances was the cherished daughter of Harvey and Ula Belle (Blakeman) Johnson.

Frances was a devout born again (John 3:3) Christian who lived her faith daily, serving her Savior, Jesus Christ, and her community with a gentle and selfless spirit.

She attended Zone Elementary and Fayette High School in Ohio, later pursuing studies in Music and Art at Mary Manse Woman’s College, University of Toledo, and Bowling Green State University in Ohio.

In her professional life, Frances was primarily a dedicated homemaker, enriching the lives of her family with love and devotion.

She also contributed to the workforce in various retail positions and civil service roles for the U.S. Government, achieving million-dollar sales status with Avon.

Her commitment to her faith and family was evident in every aspect of her life. Frances was also deeply involved in her community and enjoyed a wide range of hobbies.

She was passionate about animals, she cared for dogs, cats, sheep, goats, chickens, and ducks. An avid reader, gardener, she also loved scenic travels, campground activities, and was an enthusiastic volunteer.

She was always starting conversations with complete strangers in public and giving advice about Jesus and Christian living. Frances’s talents extended to singing, playing the piano, horseback riding, cooking, and painting beautiful portraits and landscapes.

She sold home-grown fruits and vegetables in her neighborhood as a child and entertained other children with a home movie projector, and a beloved Girl Scout leader, known for her intelligence, humor, and wit.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Ula Belle Johnson; brothers, Calvin C. Johnson and Harvey G. Johnson; and sisters, Betty C. Shartzer and Breta C. Pendell. She was married to Richard James Beat, for 37 years and he also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her son, Mark James Beat, who was by her side, holding her hands and praying as she peacefully went to heaven to be with her Savior, The Lord Jesus Christ.

Frances’s life and legacy will be remembered and cherished by all who knew her, as a beacon of love, faith, and kindness. She reminds us all that the most important part of our lives is knowing that we all need to repent of sin and believe in Jesus for our eternal life as Jesus tells us in John 14:6 “…I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.”

