Stoning Of Stephen Topic Of Bible Quiz Meet

PRESS RELEASE – The Sunday, February 23 Bible Quiz meet covered Acts 6 and 7 in which Stephen, a man full of faith and the Holy Spirit, gave his speech before the Jerusalem council.

Bible Quizzers were encouraged that in their future, the Holy Spirit will bring to mind the scriptures they are studying this year in Bible Quiz.

North Clinton’s quizzers led the church full of supporters in several uplifting songs. Host pastor Neil Wyse, father of quizzers Callie and Lane, gave a welcome.

It was noted that 56 of the 81 quizzers have at least one sibling in quiz. Five Bible Quiz families were recognized as having three or four quizzers involved this year: the Nofzigers and Sheldons with four each, and the Gibsons, Neilsons and Stamms with three.