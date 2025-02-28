Stoning Of Stephen Topic Of Bible Quiz Meet

PRESS RELEASE – The Sunday, February 23 Bible Quiz meet covered Acts 6 and 7 in which Stephen, a man full of faith and the Holy Spirit, gave his speech before the Jerusalem council.
Bible Quizzers were encouraged that in their future, the Holy Spirit will bring to mind the scriptures they are studying this year in Bible Quiz.
North Clinton’s quizzers led the church full of supporters in several uplifting songs. Host pastor Neil Wyse, father of quizzers Callie and Lane, gave a welcome.
It was noted that 56 of the 81 quizzers have at least one sibling in quiz. Five Bible Quiz families were recognized as having three or four quizzers involved this year: the Nofzigers and Sheldons with four each, and the Gibsons, Neilsons and Stamms with three.
In his last meet before returning to Costa Rica with his missionary family, North Clinton quizzer Andre Nofziger led the group in prayer, followed by a cheer, “Let’s quiz!”.
Four teams went undefeated at Sunday’s meet: Brothers, Kings Cross (18-3-1); Devoted, Eastland Baptist (13-9); Huioi, North Clinton (9-11-2); and Roaring Waves, North Clinton (18-3). With their three wins, Roaring Waves moved into first place; Brothers, with their four wins, moved from third to second.
With one meet to go, the next highest teams are The Hills, Precept (17-5), Waymaker, Eastland Baptist (16-5-1), Perplexity, Pettisville Missionary (14-7-1), Devoted, Eastland Baptist (13-9), and Tongues of Fire, Central Mennonite (10-10-2).
Ten quizzers scored the maximum average of 35: Andre, Bekah, and Preston Nofziger, Bekley and Zander Stamm, Bo King, Hope and Faith Sheldon, Levi Short, and Malaki Neilson.
Just one question shy of quizzing out in every one of their matches were Cooper Roth, Elijah Grunden, Jeremiah Gibson, Keren Maldonada, Landon Ringenberg, and Tony Mingione.
The last league meet is planned for Sunday, March 2, covering Acts 8 and 9 hosted by Pettisville Missionary Church with worship starting at 1:50 p.m.