Evergreen Teacher Honored As Finalist For Ag Educator Of The Year

PRESS RELEASE – Agricultural educators play an essential and selfless role in the communities they serve. As they prepare future generations for successful careers, many also devote countless hours and often their own resources to make a difference.
On Feb. 18, 2025, Alexis Howell, an agricultural teacher at Evergreen High School in Metamora, Ohio was honored as one of 10 finalists for the 2024-2025 Ag Educator of the Year honor through the Golden Owl Award.
As a finalist, Howell was presented with a plaque in front of fellow teachers and students and the Evergreen FFA Chapter will receive $1,500 to help support future educational efforts.
Howell will then have the chance to be crowned as Ohio’s Ag Educator of the Year in May 2025 during the 97th Ohio FFA Convention and earn an additional $5,000 for her school’s agriculture program.
“Ohio is fortunate to have many outstanding ag teachers. We are pleased to recognize 10 honorees for their ongoing commitment to student success,” said Amy Jo Baughman, executive director of the Ohio FFA Foundation.
“This award brings together statewide industry partners and local school communities to recognize teachers for the exceptional work that they are doing to provide quality FFA experiences for students.”
From September to December 2024, the Golden Owl Award accumulated 631 total nominations for 123 teachers in Ohio from local students, fellow teachers and colleagues, parents, and community members.
The Golden Owl Award is the result of partnerships between Ohio FFA, Nationwide, Ohio Farm Bureau, Farm
Credit Mid-America, and AgCredit. To learn more about the Golden Owl Award, visit www.GoldenOwlAward.com.