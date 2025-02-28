Evergreen Teacher Honored As Finalist For Ag Educator Of The Year

PRESS RELEASE – Agricultural educators play an essential and selfless role in the communities they serve. As they prepare future generations for successful careers, many also devote countless hours and often their own resources to make a difference.

On Feb. 18, 2025, Alexis Howell, an agricultural teacher at Evergreen High School in Metamora, Ohio was honored as one of 10 finalists for the 2024-2025 Ag Educator of the Year honor through the Golden Owl Award.

As a finalist, Howell was presented with a plaque in front of fellow teachers and students and the Evergreen FFA Chapter will receive $1,500 to help support future educational efforts.

Howell will then have the chance to be crowned as Ohio’s Ag Educator of the Year in May 2025 during the 97th Ohio FFA Convention and earn an additional $5,000 for her school’s agriculture program.