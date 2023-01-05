Storehouse 4 Hope Opens To Serve Williams County

Williams County, Ohio (1/4/2023) – Storehouse 4 Hope is a centralized financial ministry dedicated to helping individuals and families with financial needs in Williams County.

Storehouse 4 Hope works with community partners and donors to collect and then distribute financial assistance to individuals and families.

“When our family was facing a financial crisis and needed guidance, we discovered scattered resources and little guidance,” said Jennifer Martin, Co-founder, and Executive Director.

As a result of their personal experience, Jennifer and Isaac Martin created Storehouse 4 Hope.

Storehouse 4 Hope offers a solution to several issues facing Williams County. Storehouse 4 Hope is the conduit for local churches, businesses, and individuals who may not have the staffing, resources, or opportunity to assist local families.

Storehouse 4 Hope operates as a centralized point of contact for families and individuals in need of financial assistance who live, work or attend church in Williams County.

“We are God-led and community-focused”, stated Vice-President, Lynn Lehman of the Storehouse 4 Hope board of directors.

“Our mission is to reduce hunger and poverty by providing access to resources and positively impacting our community,” adds President, Chris Eschhofen.

Storehouse 4 Hope connects people in need with appropriate resources, including immediate financial assistance, financial coaching, local food pantries, and their network of resources.

“We believe our community needs a long-term solution and not just a temporary band-aid like writing a one-time check.”

“We want to walk alongside people and help them secure financial stability and peace”, notes co-founder, Isaac Martin.

Storehouse 4 Hope is founded on Malachi 3:10 – Bring all the tithes into the storehouse so there will be enough food in my Temple. If you do,” says the LORD of Heaven’s Armies, “I will open the windows of heaven for you. I will pour out a blessing so great you won’t have enough room to take it in! Try it! Put me to the test! NLT

Storehouse 4 Hope is accepting donations to help them honor the God-given vision to help families and individuals meet their financial needs and create a financially sustainable community.

To donate or learn more, contact Storehouse 4 Hope by calling Jennifer Martin at 419-630-4108, Facebook page, Storehouse 4 Hope, or website www.Storehouse4Hope.org.

Storehouse 4 Hope is a 501c(3) non-profit and is NOT directly affiliated with any local church or organization in Williams County.

They seek to unite community resources to meet the needs of Williams County. Representatives are available to speak to local businesses and groups.