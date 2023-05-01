Storehouse 4 Hope Receives Quarterly Power In The Purse Donation

QUARTERLY AWARD… 2023 Power in the Purse members pose with the April 27 donation for Storehouse 4 Hope. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

Another communal group that does great things for Williams County was awarded a donation from the Power in the Purse women’s giving circle, and this time it was Storehouse 4 Hope with Sarah’s Friends.

Power in the Purse has helped 31 organizations since 2016, totaling $179,000 in donations, and they aim to make an even larger impact on Northern Ohio by garnering more members.

Members pay a $250 annual fee, meet quarterly, and choose a 501(c)3 to donate to each quarter.

These ladies gather to show that women can do great things and make huge impacts when they work together, and Williams County is greater for it.

Their meetings are at 506 Oxford Drive (First Presbyterian Church) at 7 p.m. for July 31 and October 26, 2023.

Anna can be reached at anna@thevillagereporter.com