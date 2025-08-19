STRYKER BOARD OF EDUCATION: Jill Peters To Step Down As Stryker Schools Treasurer

PHOTO BY JOHN FRYMAN / THE VILLAGE REPORTERBOARD MEETING … Stryker school board members from left, Sharon vonSeggern, Chase Stuckey, and Brent Froelich review the board agenda at Monday’s meeting.

By: John Fryman

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

john@thevillagereporter.com

After serving as treasurer and chief financial officer for the Stryker Local School District for the past twenty years, Jill Peters has announced that she is res...