Marvin Frey (1932 – 2025)

Marvin J. Frey, 92, passed away on Thursday, August 14, 2025. He was born September 18, 1932, on a farm near Pettisville, Ohio, the eldest son of Ora and Irene Frey.

He attended Pettisville High School. On October 8, 1952, he married Delphine Kennel, born in Strang, Nebraska and raised in Archbold, Ohio.

Marvin and Delphine were privileged to share over 70 years of marriage. They were active members of the Mennonite Church. While living in Archbold, Ohio, they attended West Clinton Mennonite Church.

In Fort Wayne, they attended First Mennonite Church for 50 years and most recently attended Maplewood Mennonite Church in Fort Wayne.

Seven years after their marriage, when asthma forced Marvin to leave his job as foreman in a furniture factory, the family moved to Indiana where Marvin enrolled at Goshen College, earning a BA Degree in Mathematics, following with a Master of Education degree from Central Michigan University.

Marvin went on to teach Mathematics for 49 years: three years at Goshen High School, 30 years with Fort Wayne Community Schools, primarily at Wayne High School, and 16 years at Indiana-Purdue University Fort Wayne. Marvin enjoyed genealogy. He wrote three family genealogies/histories, finishing the last at age 91.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Delphine, four sisters: Phyllis Brunk, Rachel (Norman) Frerichs, Eunice Jordan, and Thelma Frey, two brothers-in-law Allen Jordan and Joseph Owens, a daughter Michelle (Frey) Bradford, and a son-in-law Allen Bradford.

Survivors include three sons: Michael Frey (Colleen) of Royal Oak, Michigan, Dayton Frey (Gayle) of Goshen, Indiana, M. Drew Frey (Tonya), also of Goshen, and Dawn Thomas of Fort Wayne. Other survivors include a brother, Paul (Joan) Frey of Santa Fe, New Mexico, a sister-in-law Arleta Owens of Fort Wayne, 13 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will take place at Maplewood Mennonite Church, 4129 Maplecrest Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46815, on Saturday August 23, 2025, from 09:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., followed by Services at 11:00. The burial will be at Highland Park Cemetery.

The family requests donations to Maplewood Mennonite Church or Fort Wayne Rescue Mission. Fond memories of Marvin may be shared at www.mccombandsons.com for the family.