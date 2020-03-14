Stryker’s Emanuel Villanueva To Continue Running Career At Goshen College

COLLEGE SIGNING … In the presence of his mother, coaches, family members, and friends Emanuel Villanueva from Stryker High School topped off a very successful running career by signing a Letter Of Intent with Goshen College in Indiana. Pictured at his signing day are: Front-Goshen College Track/Cross Country Coach Rustin Nyce, Emanuel Vilanueva, mother Sonia Castillo. Back-Stryker Athletic Director Kim Miller and Stryker Track Coach Scott Goodnight. (PHOTO BY GLYN BUNTAIN)
