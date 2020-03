COLLEGE SOCCER … Archbold’s High School’s Chloe Nofziger recently signed a Letter Of Intent to continue her academic and soccer career at Lourdes University. Shown with Chloe at her signing day are parents Melissa and Phil Nofziger (seated). Standing are Archbold Girls Soccer Head Coach James Kidder, Lourdes University Head Coach Jackie Phillips, and Lourdes University Head Coach Rhonda Smith.