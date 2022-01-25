Successful 4-H Club Of West Unity Recognizes Accomplishments Of Members

Facebook

2021 4-H PROJECTS … Pictured F-L Addison Smith, Conner Sander, Emily Marvin, Colton Ebersole, and Emma Smith. B-L Hailey Smith, Ashtyn Sanders, James Bell, Jaden Bowers, Evan Siegel and Aryan Shaffer. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

Members of the Successful 4-H Club of West Unity were recognized at the January 23rd meeting for their accomplishments with their 4-H projects in 2021.

Outstanding of the Day honors at the Ohio State Fair were earned by Conner Sanders and Emily Marvin. Ohio State Fair participants were James Bell with 3 projects, Evan Siegel, Addison Smith and Emma Smith. Williams County and Honor Ribbons were awarded to Bryton Beatty, Cameron Marvin, Aryan Shaffer and Hailey Smith.

Williams County Fair award winning members were Bryton Beatty with beef projects, and Lindee Lammon with swine projects.

A 4-H pin was given to members completing milestones in 4-H project work. Those completing eight years of project completion were James Bell, Conner Sanders, and Jordan Schaffner.

Those completing five-years are Coleton Ebersole, Emily Marvin and Addison Smith. The third-year member was Aryan Shaffer. Advisor Lindsey Smith with recognized for five years of service.

Successful 4-H’ers club is currently accepting membership, contact the OSU Extension office at 419-636-5608 for more information about the Williams County 4-H program.