Sue Gomez (1953-2020)

Sue Ann Gomez, age 67, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at St. Ann’s Hospital in Sylvania.

Sue was born in Wauseon, Ohio, on June 6, 1953, the daughter of the late Albert and the late Jane (Goff) Harrison. On October 1, 1975, she married Carlos D. Gomez, Sr., and he preceded her in death in 2010. She was a member of St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon. She loved to play Bingo.

Surviving is son, Carlos Gomez, Jr. of Ft. Wayne; two daughters, Teresa (Pedro) Armas of Wauseon, Sheila (Marcos) Valderrama of Wauseon; 11 grandchildren, Pedro Armas, Jr., Jose Armas, Omar Armas, Leticia Armas, Marisol Armas, Izzy Armas, Marcos Valderrama, Jr., Briseyda Valderrama, Mia Gomez, Chloe Gomez and Jewell Knapp. He is also survived by brother, Joe (Rita) Harrison of Wauseon and special niece and nephew, Melissa Smith and Michael Harrison.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and son, Victor Perez, brother Tom Harrison and sister, Ann Beckel.

Funeral services will be private. Public graveside services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at St. Caspar Catholic Cemetery.

