Sue Murphy (1938-2020)

Sue Ann Murphy of Archbold, Ohio passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. Sue was born February 8, 1938 in Pettisville, Ohio to Charles and Myrtie (Lantz) Murphy.

In her baby book her Mother wrote this poem: “She was a little bit of heaven, in tiny form of clay, with starlit eyes and smile divine, has blessed our house today.” She was one of the first workers at Quadco. She worked in Bryan, Ohio making bows for packages.

Later, she worked at Sunshine and loved the clients she worked with. They were all her friends.

She received a Certificate of Achievement at one of their Annual Meetings and this is what they said about her, “Sue Murphy is every bit a prim and proper lady. She insists on wearing skirts instead of trousers and no one can recall a single complaint from Sue in the 20 years of her Sunshine association.”

She lived in Fairlawn Haven the past few years after some major surgery. Previously, she lived in several different Sunshine Care Homes in the Wauseon area.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Sandra; Mother; Father; and many dear Uncles and Aunts. She is survived by many cousins who loved and cared for her. We will miss her.

Funeral services will be private at the Pettisville Cemetery, Thursday, August 6. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.