Sue Thompson (1944 – 2025)

Sue E. Thompson, 81 years of West Unity, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at Majestic Care of Bryan, with her family at her side.

Sue was born May 30, 1944, in Williams County, Bridgewater Township, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clair and Katherine (Wallace) Cogswell.

She was a 1963 graduate of Pioneer High School. She married Loren J. Thompson on July 28, 1963, at Kunkle United Brethren Church, and recently celebrated their 62nd anniversary. Sue worked at Hillside Country Living in the Housekeeping Department for 25 years, retiring in 2009.

She was a member of the Kunkle United Brethren Church as well as the Omnibus Club in West Unity. Sue had a passion for gardening, tending to her flowers. She also had a desire to work with special needs children.

Surviving are her husband, Loren of West Unity; one son, Lynn (Lori) Thompson of Bryan; two grandsons, Samuel and Benjamin Thompson. Several nieces and nephews also survive her. She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Holly; sister, Viola Basher, and one brother, Bob Cogswell.

Visitation for Sue will be held Monday, September 29, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon, at the Kunkle United Brethren Church, 400 East Angola Street, Kunkle. Funeral services for Sue will follow at 12:00 noon on Monday at the Kunkle United Brethren Church with Pastor Dan VanArsdalen officiating. Interment will follow in Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Williams County Special Olympics, C/O: Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities, or to the Kunkle United Brethren Church.

