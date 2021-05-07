Summer School Classes Offered At Four County Career Center

Summer school classes for students in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties are again being offered by Four County Career Center.

Summer School begins June 14 and ends July 8. Once a student begins they do not stop until they are completed with all their course work.

All classes must be completed by 11:00 a.m. on July 8 in order to receive credit. Class times are Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Summer school is open to current high school students, non-graduates or June 2021 graduates under the age of 21.

Upon successful completion of the first 1/2 credit, the student may begin another 1/2 credit.

All classes are on-line with Teacher support during office hours (8:30 to11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday). Students may work on their assignments 24/7.

There will be a student service charge of $60.00 per 1/2 credit which must accompany the school counselor signed application form.

Classes offered are English, Social Studies, Mathematics and Science. To enroll or for more information, students or parents should contact their local high school guidance office.