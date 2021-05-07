Tyler McIntosh (2000-2021)

Tyler Logan McIntosh, 20, of Bryan and formerly of Montpelier passed away Thursday morning. He was born on July 19, 2000 in Bryan to Jeffery M. and Kimberly S. (Apt) Mosier.

Tyler graduated from Montpelier High School in 2019, he attended the Auto Tech program at Four County Career Center. He was currently employed at Lois Yoder Trucking in Hicksville, Ohio, and had been there since he graduated.

Tyler was a friend to many and knew no stranger. He was fearless, loved campfires and his truck.

He is survived by his parents Jeffery McIntosh of Montpelier and Kim (Tim) Mosier of Bryan; sister Rachel E. McIntosh of Montpelier; maternal grandparents Rhoe & Peggy Apt; aunts and uncles, Mike (Rita) Apt, Vicki Sexton and John McIntosh.

Tyler was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Russell & Jeanette McIntosh and uncles Curtis McIntosh and Minh Tran.

Visitation for Tyler will be on Tuesday, May 11th from 2-8pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier, Ohio. Graveside services will be on Wednesday at 11am at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier with Pastor Scott Carlin to officiate.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the funeral home to help defray expenses. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.