James E. Hamby, Sr. (1944 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

(Swanton Resident; U.S. Army Veteran) James Edward Hamby Sr., 82, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, Oct. 31, 2026, at Lakes of Monclova. He was born June 29, 1944, in Boaz, Alabama, to James Terry and Emma Jean (Silas) Hamby.

James was a United States Army veteran. When he arrived home from the service, he married his beloved wife, Nellie Faye Smith.

James built a life centered on hard work, family, and the simple joys of home. He worked as a machinist at Dana until it closed, and later retired from National Super Service Company. He was also a member of Local 12, where he served on many committees. In addition to his work, he was a Mason and enjoyed bowling and playing cards.

At home, James enjoyed the things that kept his hands busy and his home in good order. He loved tinkering around the house and took great pride in caring for his lawn and his cars. Those who knew him will remember a man who found satisfaction in keeping things running well and looking their best.

Above all else, James was proud of being a Papa. His family was the heart of his life, and he leaves behind a large and loving circle who will carry his memory forward. He is survived by his wife, Faye, with whom he shared 64 years of marriage. He is also survived by his children, James “Jim” Edward Hamby Jr., Gregory Alan Hamby, Teresa Lynn Zawodni and Robert “Bob” Hamby.

He will also be dearly remembered by his grandchildren, Tom Hamby, Samantha (Jon) Otting, Scott (Jacquielyne) Hamby, Ben Hamby, Zack Zawodni, Cole Hamby, Zeth Zawodni, Caden Hamby and Zoie Zawodni; great-grandchildren, TJ, Lucas, Odin, Greyson, Delilah, Emmitt, Nellie and Madilyn. He is also survived by his sister, Nelda Hawkins; his brother, Ronnie Hamby; his brother-in-law, Jim Wagner; several nieces and nephews and extended Smith family.

James was preceded in death by his parents, James and Emma Hamby; and his sister, Nena Wagner.

Family and friends may gather for visitation on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home (weigelfuneralhome.com) in Swanton, where funeral services will follow at 5 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.