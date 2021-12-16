Supreme Court Denies James Worley Application To Reopen Appeal

The Ohio Supreme Court denied an application by James Worley to reopen the appeal he had previously filed.
Worley’s Public Defender from The Office of the Ohio Public Defender filed the application in October to reopen the case “based upon the ineffective assistance of counsel during his direct appeal.”
The court did not agree that Worley’s counsel had failed to present the issues correctly to the appellate court and denied the application. A federal appeals process is still an option and is being looked into.
Worley was convicted in 2016 for the kidnapping and murder of Sierah Joughin. He was found guilty of all 17 charges that were brought against him and was sentenced to death.
Worley’s execution date was set for May 20th, 2025, by the Ohio Supreme Court.
“$3575 charged to the Seller as title fees in the 2011 sale of the purchase of 8770 SH108, Wauseon, Ohio 43567 by purchaser, Fulton County Board of Commissioners, Fulton County, Ohio. The title agency was Midwest Title Agency, which is ( or was) the law firm of Barber, Kaper, Stamm, Robinson, and McWatters, LPA. In other words, that $3575 would likely have went into the firm’s coffers.
The attorney representing the seller was none other than Jeffrey L. Robinson, who at that time was also western district court judge. His involvement and his firm’s receipt of remuneration from the purchase money may have constituted an unlawful interest in a public contract.
Prosecutor Scott Haselman was aware of this in 2013, before the statute of limitations ran. He chose to ignore that possibility, and the SoL ran in November of that year. No investigation, let alone a prosecution, for violating state ethics laws occurred. Robinson went on to be elected to the common pleas court in 2016 and took office in 2017.
Robinson’s involvement in the land purchase is a matter of public record. Everyone in county govt. knew he was a judge of the county and was on the other side of the transaction. They also were charged with knowledge of the ethics laws. It is doubtful that they were unaware at the time that his involvement in the transaction likely would have constituted an ethics law violation. They were highly experienced govt. officials. It strains credulity that they would have been ignorant as to the issue. They would have had to have known, yet none of them said anything. Why?