Supreme Court Denies James Worley Application To Reopen Appeal

The Ohio Supreme Court denied an application by James Worley to reopen the appeal he had previously filed.

Worley’s Public Defender from The Office of the Ohio Public Defender filed the application in October to reopen the case “based upon the ineffective assistance of counsel during his direct appeal.”

The court did not agree that Worley’s counsel had failed to present the issues correctly to the appellate court and denied the application. A federal appeals process is still an option and is being looked into.

Worley was convicted in 2016 for the kidnapping and murder of Sierah Joughin. He was found guilty of all 17 charges that were brought against him and was sentenced to death.

Worley’s execution date was set for May 20th, 2025, by the Ohio Supreme Court.