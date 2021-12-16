Agribusiness Career Fair To Be Held At Founder’s Hall

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Join us for the 2022 Agribusiness Career Fair on Thursday, January 13 at Founder’s Hall in Archbold. This event will be an opportunity for Fulton County and Northwest Ohio agribusinesses and farmers to meet potential employees in the area who are seeking employment.

At present, positions include equipment operators, greenhouse technicians, middle managers, mechanics, grain originators, agronomists, sales representatives, truck drivers and others.

These positions will be for internship, entry-level, full-time and mid-career employees.

The schedule for the day is for those who are interested in internships or entry-level positions, please attend from 12:00-3:00 pm and for those interested in full-time, mid-career positions, please attend from 3:00-5:30 pm.

However, individuals may attend at a time that suits one’s personal schedule. Potential employees should arrive with up-to-date resumes and dressed in business casual attire.

RSVPs for potential employees is requested but not required Founder’s Hall is located at 22611 State Route 2, Archbold, OH 43502.

If you are an agribusiness or individual who is interested in participating, contact the OSU Extension Office-Fulton County via email to Krieger.117@osu.edu or by calling 419-337-9210.