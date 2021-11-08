Susan Tew (1946-2021)

Susan Tew, age 75 of Hudson, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021, at ProMedica Hickman Hospital in Adrian. She was born in New Martinsville, West Virginia, on May 17, 1946, to the late John William and Mary Frances (Turner) Robinson.

Susie attended and graduated from Paden City High School in West Virginia; and later, furthered her education at Northwest State Community College in Archbold, earning her Nursing Degree. On September 30, 1967, she married Howard Tew, and he survives.

Susie’s working career spanned many facets. She began working for the Anderson Chemical Plant in Adrian as a lab technician. She also worked for Silbond (the former Stauffer) Chemical Plant and Parker in Morenci, also as a lab technician.

After she earned her nursing degree, she worked for Fulton Manor in Wauseon, then moved to Archbold Medical Group, retiring in 2008.

She was a member of Canandaigua Community Church, where, in past years, she played the piano for services.

In her free time, she loved to play Bunco and sell her crafts at shows. Her crafts were items that she told Howard to make, and she would paint them upon his completion.

Susie was a weight recorder for the T.O.P.S. Group of Onsted, and she and Howard were active in the Lenawee County Farm Bureau.

Left to cherish Susie’s memory are her husband, Howard; sons, Derrek (Jessica) and Jason Tew; grandchildren, Bianca and Grayson Tew; and sisters, Brenda Scott, Linda (Doug) Harris, and Barb Palmer.

She was preceded in death parents; step-mother, Lahoma; and brothers, Bill Robinson, Eugene McKinney, and Paul Robinson.

Funeral services for Susie took on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 1:00 P.M., at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Morenci Chapel, where Rev. William Van Valkenburg officiated. Interment followed in Canandaigua Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Susie’s memory may be directed to Canandaigua Community Church.

Online condolences may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Morenci Chapel is honored to serve the Tew Family.