Susie Brewer (1926-2019)

Susie E. Brewer, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 5:29 P.M. at Fountain Park Assisted Living in Bryan. She was a homemaker and had also sold Shaklee products.

Sue was a long time member of the Alliance church in Bryan and attended New Hope Community Church and Union Chapel Church of God. She was a very accomplished piano player. She played for many churches, the Bryan Senior Center and Fountain Park. She lead the local Overeaters Anonymous group and was an avid bingo player. Susie was born on July 11, 1926 in Defiance County, the daughter of Daniel and Mary (Barkman) Miller. She married Ronald Wayne Brewer on May 22, 1948, and preceded her in death on August 22, 2015.

Surviving are a daughter, Pamela Sue (Dennis) Jones, of Bryan; son, Rodney Wayne (Jackie) Brewer; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and son-in-law, Chuck Ewers. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a daughter, Diana Lynn Ewers; six brothers and her sister.

Visitation for Susie E. Brewer will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 10:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. at the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation, at 12:00 P.M. with Pastor Dennis Jones officiating. Burial at Shiffler Cemetery will follow the service and a meal at Union Chapel Church of God, 17983 County Road A, Bryan will follow the graveside service.

Contributions in Sue’s memory may be made to the Community Health Professionals Hospice or the Bryan Senior Center. To sign to online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.

