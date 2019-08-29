Josh Siewert Named Swanton Baseball Coach

By: Bill O’Connell

Swanton High School (SHS) has named Josh Siewert as their new head baseball coach for the 2019-2020 academic year, replacing former coach Tim McCarthy, who left to take the same position at Evergreen High School.

Josh, a 1996 graduate of SHS, will be stepping into the head coaching position for the first time in his career but served as a varsity assistant under Coach McCarthy for four very successful Bulldog seasons.

It will definitely be a challenge for Coach Siewert as he will be replacing eight talented starters from last year’s squad. “We’re definitely rebuilding,” said Siewert. We’ve got some good pieces. We just have to get them to work together, be consistent, to play for each other. It will definitely be interesting.”

