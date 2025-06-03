Swanton Kicks Off First Summer Block Party Of 2025 This Saturday

PRESS RELEASE – The Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to launch the 2025

Swanton Summer Block Party series on Saturday, June 7, from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Zeiter

Way in downtown Swanton.

This beloved community tradition is proudly presented in partnership with Benfield Wines, Hub’s Swantucky Bar, and the Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Held in the heart of Swanton’s DORA district, this series is all about celebrating local pride, good food, and great company with live music and family-friendly fun.

June 7 Event Highlights:

-Live Music: Shane Piasecki and the Lone Wolves

-Food & Drink: Hot Dogs 2 Go, Benny’s Loncheria, Cheat Day (desserts), Tano’s on Main (pizza by the slice), Drinks available for purchase at Hub’s Swantucky Bar and Benfield Wines, and The Spot, located at 100 Zeiter Way, will open for the first time with a limited menu featuring ice cream and Red Bull Refreshers

Family Activities:

-Bounce house provided by Fancy Fun Inflatables (sponsored by Skye Heating & Cooling)

-Hair tinsel station by the Swanton Area Community Coalition

-Yard games and hands-on activities from the Swanton Public Library

Special Feature:

Ribbon cutting at 7:00 PM celebrating 80 years of Hub’s Swantucky Bar and 10 years of ownership by Mike Westmeyer

Remaining 2025 Block Party Dates

All events run from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Zeiter Way:

-Saturday, July 19

-Saturday, August 16

-Friday, September 12

In addition to this exciting summer series, the Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the launch of the Swanton Community Calendar—a shared space where local residents, businesses, and organizations can add events at no cost.

Submit and explore events anytime at www.swantonohiochamber.com/community-events/ For more updates and upcoming event details, visit www.swantonareacoc.com or follow the Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.