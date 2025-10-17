Swanton Valley Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center Hosting Trunk Or Treat Party

PRESS RELEASE – The community is invited to join Swanton Valley Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center for its annual “Trick or Treat” celebration.

The free event will be held on Thurs., Oct. 23, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., in the parking lot of the skilled nursing facility at 401 W. Airport Highway, in Swanton, Ohio.

Kids and their families are encouraged to join in the fun of coming in costume while enjoying an event filled with Halloween spirit.

“We enjoy celebrating the fall season with our residents and families in the community,” said Jackie Gregory, administrator of Swanton Valley Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center.

“This annual event combines Halloween fun and community spirit, making it a special tradition for everyone. Each year, we look forward to welcoming local families and creating lasting memories.”

Everyone is encouraged to bring a bag, pillowcase, or pumpkin basket to collect treats. “Our staff and residents look forward to welcoming community members while decked out in their favorite costumes,” said Gregory.

“This event is part of our year-round tradition of community engagement. Our events range from a holiday light display in December to visits with the Easter Bunny in spring, a petting zoo in the summer, along with school supply collections, and other activities.

“We’re proud to offer opportunities that bring families together and strengthen community connections.

“It’s an additional opportunity for trick-or-treating, allowing kids to enjoy Halloween longer,” said Gregory. “It’s also a great way to show off costumes, and every year we see very creative ideas.”

Please call 419-825-1111 with questions about the Trick or Treat event. Reservations are not required, and the event will be held rain or shine.