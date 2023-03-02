SWANTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Brush Pickup Discussed Due To Recent Ice Storm

ORDINANCE … Councilman Kania asks questions regarding changes being made to the codified ordinance before the passing of Ordinance 2023-03. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)
By: Jacob Kessler
The Swanton Village Council held their meeting on Monday, February 28th. The meeting began at 6:01 p.m. with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance.
Council first moved to approve the agenda as presented, as well as the minutes from the February 17th Special Meeting. Division reports were heard next with finances being discussed first.
