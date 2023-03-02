Wauseon Rotary Planning Big Changes For Parks

ROTARY PARK … The current Rotary Park is pictured here. Changes to this park will be made first and may be finished by the beginning of summer. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Wauseon Rotary Club has big plans in the works for Wauseon Parks. The first plan currently being put into place is a complete overhaul of North Park.

Also known as Memorial Park, North Park opened on June 19th, 1924. The park has a playground, a half basketball court and a War Memorial Statue.