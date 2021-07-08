Swanton’s Travis Rhoades, P.E., Is Elected President-Elect Of OSPE

COLUMBUS, Ohio (July 1, 2021) . . . Travis Rhoades, P.E., has been elected president-elect of the Ohio Society of Professional Engineers (OSPE) at the organization’s 143rd Annual Meeting. As president-elect, he will help guide the legislative, educational and service activities for the engineering profession in Ohio.

Rhoades is a senior bridge design engineer for Tetra Tech in Toledo. Previously he was a structural operations team leader at The Mannik & Smith Group, Inc.

He was educated at the University of Toledo where he earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. Rhoades is a member of the Toledo Chapter of OSPE.

Locally, Rhoades has coordinated the Engineer for a Day program for high school students to shadow engineers at The Mannik & Smith Group.

In 2015, he won the Ohio Young Engineer of the Year Award, and in 2019, he co-chaired the Ohio Society of Professional Engineers’ All Ohio Engineering Conference in Perrysburg.

Officers elected at the OSPE Annual Meeting are:

President Chett Siefring, PE, CPESC- Medina, Ohio; President-Elect Travis Rhoades, PE-Swanton, Ohio; Past President Kevin Ernst, PE-Gahanna, Ohio; Secretary Howard Jones, PE, FNSPE-Grove City, Ohio; Treasurer Tony Grgas, Jr., PE-Cincinnati, Ohio; Vice President of Membership Aurea Rivera, PE, PMP, PMI-ACP-Dayton, Ohio; Vice Pres. of Legislative & Government Affairs Joe Warino, PE, PS, F.NSPE-Canfield, Ohio;Vice President of Education Rodney Wilson, PE-New Philadelphia, Ohio; NSPE Delegate Kevin Ernst, PE-Gahanna, Ohio

OSPE, a state affiliate of the National Society of Professional Engineers, was established in 1878 to promote the ethical conduct of practicing professional engineers, high standards for engineering education and to advance public safety and welfare. OSPE represents all disciplines and interest groups of the engineering profession: industry, private practice, government, construction and education.

For more information, call OSPE at 1-800-654-9481 (614-223-1144 in Columbus).