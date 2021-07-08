Robert Bowsher (1943-2021)

Robert L. Bowsher, age 77, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at 5:48 P.M. on Monday, July 5, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Bowsher worked for B.F. Goodrich in Woodburn, Indiana, retiring with forty-two years of service. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, where he was a Eucharistic minister, and Knights of Columbus Council #1494 in Edgerton, and was a former member of Butler Eagles.

Bob was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes

Robert L. Bowsher was born on August 19, 1943, in Lima, Ohio, the son of Howard W. and Mary Elizabeth (Colgan) Bowsher. He married Carole Jane Sleesman on August 17, 1963, in Edgerton and she preceded him in death on June 4, 2021.

Survivors include two sons, Lance (Denise) Bowsher and Patrick (Lyn) Bowsher, both of Edgerton; one daughter, Melissa (Mark) Yoder, of Hicksville, Ohio; six grandchildren, Tami (Mike) Ursem, Teresa (Kyle) Helbert, Ashley Bowsher, Brooke (Derrick) Otto, Conner (Emma) Yoder and Camdyn (James) Sedlacek; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Paul (April) Bowsher, of Butler, Indiana; and a sister-in-law, Paula Bowsher, of Edgerton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Wayne (Susan) and James Bowsher; and one sister, Jan Stephenson.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021, from 3:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, with recitation of the rosary to follow at 7:00 P.M. in the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. in St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton, with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will take place in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to St. Mary Catholic School or Heartland Hospice.