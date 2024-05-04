Sylvia Bost (1942 – 2024)

(Retired From KAMCO In West Unity)

Sylvia M. Bost of West Unity, Ohio passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Hillside Country Living where she had been a resident. Sylvia worked at KAMCO Industries and retired as a Customer Contact person with over 15 years of service.

She was a member of Living Hope Free Methodist Church in West Unity and was an active volunteer with the church, AA and for victims of domestic abuse. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan, but above all loved time with her grandchildren.

Sylvia was born on May 16, 1942, in Jackson, Michigan the daughter of George D. and Louise M. (Goward) Roy. She married Joseph Bost on September 11, 2002 in West Unity and he preceded her in death on February 16, 2016.

Sylvia is survived by her daughter Catherine “Cathy” Forbes of Fort Wayne, Indiana; son, Curtis (Teresa Kroetz) of Stryker, Ohio; grandchildren, Jeremiah Forbes and Matt (Amy Blough) Forbes, both of Fort Wayne; Mandy (Nicholas) Garman, of Auburn, Phillip (Angie) Miller, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, Duey Miller, of Bryan, Shalee Miller, Levi Miller and Ayden Morr, all of Hicksville; great grandchildren, Jade, Kayla, Alli, Connor and Rylee; great-great grandson, Lincoln; brother, Steven (Susan) Roy, of Texas; sisters, Carol Jermeay and Sharon Sands, both of West Unity, Ruth (Merle) Delagrange and Kathy (Mike) Nisley, both of Indiana and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Nicole Forbes; brothers, George (Susie) Roy and Lewis (Judy) Roy and a nephews, David Roy and Raymond (Deb) Sands, great niece, Ashley Jermeay; brothers-in-law, Wayne Sands and Max Jermeay and stepmother, Mary Roy.

Visitation for Sylvia M. Bost will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2024 from 1:00-2:00 P.M. with a celebration of Sylvia’s life beginning at 2:00 P.M. at Living Hope Free Methodist Church, 603 West Jackson Street, West Unity, Ohio. Pastors Tom Buratovich and Nick Woodall will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the family. Condolences may be sent to and the online register may be signed at Krill Funeral Service.com