Sylvia Salsbury

Salsbury, Sylvia K., 84, of Tampa, Florida, and formerly of Tarpon Springs, Florida, passed away on Sept. 25, 2020. Born in Fairmount, Indiana, she graduated from Bryan High School in Ohio in 1954.

She married Herbert H. Salsbury in August 1955 and together they raised their three children in Napoleon, Ohio, where she worked as a legal secretary.

She received her BA in English literature and writing from the University of Toledo in 1989. While there she worked at the UT Writing Center as a tutor. She was an honor society member of Phi Kappa Phi, Golden Key and a member of the University of Toledo Alumni Association.

As a freelance children’s writer, Sylvia was a member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, and hosted SCBWI writing critique groups. She was a Friend of the Unitarian Church of Tarpon Springs and enjoyed volunteering with the Shepherd Center and Meals on Wheels.

Sylvia’s contagious smile, warm sense of humor and genuine kindness will long be remembered by the family and friends who were all precious to her.