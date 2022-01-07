Tamara Cooper (1964-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Tamara Jean (Pelland) Cooper, age 57, of Edgerton, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her loved ones, after an extended illness.

She enjoyed crafting, floral arranging, gardening, and spending time with her family.

Tamara was born on January 12, 1964, in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of Raymond Pelland and Virginia (Grant) Coressel. She married Michael Cooper on October 18, 2016, in Edgerton, Ohio, and he survives.

Tamara is also survived by her children, Michael R. Moser, of Bryan, Ohio, Audrea J. (Moser) Schindler, of Defiance, Ohio, Joseph R. Moser, of Edgerton, Dustin C. Kuhlman, of Edon, Ohio, and Garrett W. Carpenter, of Oklahoma;ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; stepfather, Michael Coressel; one sister, Sandra J. Nihart. She is preceeded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022, from 2:00 – 6:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hall Street, Edgerton, Ohio. Funeral Services will follow with Pastor Tim Ordway officiating.

Memorial contributions are requested to the family for funeral expenses.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Tamara Jean Cooper, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.