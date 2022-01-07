Joe Beggs (1932-2022)

Facebook

Joe Nell Beggs, 89, of Montpelier passed away Thursday night at Evergreen Manor in Montpelier. She was born on May 11, 1932 in Metropolis, Illinois to Charles W. and Mary L. (Lorenz) Corbett.

In 1950 Joe Nell graduated from Carrier Mills High School in Illinois. She married James C. Beggs on September 2, 1950 in Carrier Mills and he preceded her in death.

Joe Nell worked at Action Precision Products in Pioneer for 20 years, retiring in the late 1980’s. She was on the beautification committee at Lake Seneca as well as volunteering for other events at the Lake Association.

Joe Nell was a fierce competitor of Bunco, which was played monthly at the Seneca Lodge. She also loved reading, embroidering and making quilts.

She is survived by her daughters Brenda (Bill) Henry and Cheryl A. Beggs of Montpelier; granddaughter Julie (Chris) Pastor; and great grandson William James Pastor.

Joe Nell was preceded in death by her parents, husband James in October 2008 and two brothers Bobby and Ronnie Corbett.

Visitation for Joe Nell will be on Wednesday, January 12th from 12-1pm, with a 1pm service to be officiated by Pastor Paul Gruetter at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier. Those wishing to attend services are asked to bring a face mask, as the family has requested that they be worn.

Memorial contributions may be given to Elara Care Hospice. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.