Teal Andres (1962 – 2025)

(Member Of Bryan Moose)

Teal Lee Andres, 63, of Bryan, passed away on August 28, 2025, at Mercy St. Anne Hospital in Toledo. She was born on January 19, 1962, in Coldwater, Michigan.

Teal worked as a bartender at the Bryan Amvets Post 54, where she was beloved by her patrons.

She enjoyed fishing and was a member of the Bryan Moose, the Bryan Eagles, and the Amvets National Ladies Auxiliary.

Teal was an animal lover with a heart of gold and was always willing to provide help to others in need. She was an adoring mom to her sons and a devoted grandma to her grandchildren.

Teal is survived by her two sons, Craig (Rebecca Garber) Sampson and Bradley (Jenny) Sampson; six grandchildren, Tristin Sampson, Kaleb Sampson, Lily Sampson, Kymara Sampson, Joshua Sampson, and Trinity Sampson; siblings, Sandra Watson, Beverly (Kevin) Griggs, Michael (Janice) Gallop and Raymond (Julia) Gallop; half brother, Chuck Gallop; and brother-in-law, Michael Patterson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Richard Rummel, and Charles Gallop; sister, Marian Patterson; and step-brother, Rodney Rummel.

Visitation for Teal was held on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier with a funeral service following visitation at the funeral home with Pastor Benaiah Harris officiating.

Memorials may be made in Teal’s memory to the family to help defray the cost of funeral expenses. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.