Robert “Bob” Good (1941 – 2025)

(1959 Graduate Of Hilltop High School)

Robert J. “Bob” Good, age 84, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Saturday afternoon, August 30, 2025, at Parkview Bryan Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was born February 23, 1941, in Alvordton, Ohio, to the late Arthur and Alverda (Oyer) Good. Bob graduated from Hilltop High School in 1959.

He married Ruth Reynolds on September 22, 1962, and she survives. Bob attended and graduated from Kruse International Auctioneer School. Bob was an auctioneer and real estate agent with Hallock and Westfall Realty for over 20 years.

He was also an employee of Bard Manufacturing for 24 years and worked for the Ohio Turnpike in the Sinclair and Mobil Gas Stations for many years.

Bob was an avid golfer; he also enjoyed antique collecting, refinishing furniture, bowling, clock repair, and garage sales and auctions. He and Ruth attended Living Hope Free Methodist Church in West Unity, Ohio.

Bob’s survivors include his wife, Ruth; his son, Timothy S. Good, Bryan, Ohio; his grandchildren, Skyler, Maddox, MaKalia, Edward, Jr., Cassidy, Josie; and his great-grandchildren, Oakley and Avery. Bob is also survived by his sisters, Dorothy Burkholder and Janice Goldsmith. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, his son, Edward D. Good, and his brother, William Arthur Good.

Celebration of Bob’s life will be held Saturday, September 13, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Living Hope Free Methodist Church, West Unity, Ohio. Rev. Tom Buratovich and Rev. Devon Strine will officiate. Funeral luncheon and time of fellowship will follow the services in the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences and guest registry can be given and signed at: www.krillfuneralservice.com.

Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio is honored to serve the Good family.