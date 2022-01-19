Terese Gregory (1951-2022)

Facebook

Terese R. Gregory, age 70, of Swanton, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022 in her home. Terese was born in Toledo on December 4, 1951 to the late Arlo and Barbara (Bobulova) Strole.

She married James Gregory on March 16, 1970 and together they were blessed with two children, Angela and Steven.

A homemaker all her life, Terese enjoyed traveling and exploring new places with her husband Jim and worked for the former Neville Funeral Home as a Funeral Assistant.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 51 years, James; daughter, Angela Funk; son , Steven (Jennifer) Gregory; grandchildren, Katie Mae Funk; Connor Gregory; Ian Gregory; great grandson, Brayden Funk-Essig; brothers, Mark (Monica), and Eric Strole.

Friends and family will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy 109 in Delta, on Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 10 AM until 12 Noon. Memorial services celebrating Terese’s life will also be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 beginning at 12:00PM.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider The Fulton County Humane Society, 22450 Co. Rd. F, Archbold, Ohio 43502 in her memory.

