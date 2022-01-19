Sandra Waldvogel (1943-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Sandra S. Waldvogel, age 78, of Stryker, Ohio, passed away at 3:20 P.M. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at CHP Home Care & Inpatient Hospice, in Defiance, Ohio.

Sandra was a graduate of Edgerton High School and retired as a cafeteria worker for Four County Career Center, in Archbold, Ohio, after over ten years of service.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance and in her spare time she enjoyed playing bingo, cooking and baking, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Sandra Sue Waldvogel was born on November 20, 1943, the daughter of Bernard and Kathryn (Dietsch) Flegal, and they preceded her in death.

Sandra is survived by her five children, Kim (Roger) Arnos, Tammy Varner, both of Stryker, Ohio, Jason (Brenda) Waldvogel, of Archbold, Lisa (Jerry) Sheets, of Ney, Ohio, and Christi (Brian) Miller, of Ridgeville Corners, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Tayler, Torey, and Conner Varner, Blakelyn, Layne, and Jared Sheets, Brodie and Kylee Miller, Keira and Will Waldvogel; great-grandchildren, Brantley, Oaklee, and one on the way, Daxtin Sheets, and Leighton Ruffer; two sisters, Barbara “JoAnn” Vogelsong, and Pamela Miller; two sisters-in-law, Carla Flegal and Sally Waldvogel.

Sandra was preceded in death by the father of her children, William Waldvogel; brothers, Harold and James Flegal; brothers-in-law, Robert and Gary Waldvogel.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio, with recitation of the rosary at 8:00 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 10:30 A.M. in St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton, Ohio, with Reverend Frederick Duschl officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to CHP Home Care & Inpatient Hospice of Defiance.