Rebecca Martinez (1964-2022)

Rebecca Martinez, age 57, of Wauseon, passed away on January 15, 2022, at The University of Toledo Medical Center. Rebecca spent her life caring for others.

Rebecca was born on October 21, 1964, in Wauseon to Juan C. and Maria (Olvera) Martinez. She was a member of St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon.

Rebecca was loving and caring, and adored her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She enjoyed football, music, animals, and cooking and caring for the home.

Surviving Rebecca is her father, Juan C. Martinez, Sr. of Tedrow; sister, Gloria (Andrez) Herrera; brother, John (Nancy) Martinez, Jr.; sister, Maria L. Martinez; and sister, Deanna O. (late David) Martinez. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Maria (Daniel) Stanifer, Donna (Patrick) Bartel, J.D. Martinez, Shannon Windisch, Stephanie Martinez, Stacie Luna, Michael (Tasha) Martinez, Angel (Patrick) Martinez-Reaster, Danielle Martinez, Seth Martinez-Hutchinson, and 19 great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Maria, and brother, Michael Martinez.

Visitation for Rebecca will take place on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, in the Parish Life Center at St. Caspar Catholic Church from 2pm-7pm. A funeral mass for Rebecca will take place on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at St. Caspar Catholic Church at 11am with Fr. Todd Dominique officiating. Burial will follow at St. Caspar Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the benevolence of the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon has been entrusted with the arrangements.

