Terrace “Terry” VonDeylen (1953-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Terrace L. “Terry” VonDeylen, 69, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center- Montpelier.

Terry was born June 7, 1953, in Napoleon, Ohio, son of the late Arnold and Velma (Rickenburg) VonDeylen.

He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, at a young age. Terry was a 1972 graduate of Archbold High School.

After graduation, he proudly served his community as a member of the Ridgeville Volunteer Fire Department.

Terry worked as a welder and heavy steel bar forming operator for Koncor Industries in Wauseon, Ohio, for nearly 32 years, retiring in 2002.

Terry married Loi Recollet on February 24, 2015, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and she preceded him in death on August 31, 2019.

In his free time, Terry enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren, playing cards with his buddies, hunting, and watching his bulls buck.

He was a long-time poultry and small animal enthusiast, participating in shows throughout the region.

Terry had a big heart, and looked for every opportunity to help others, including opening his home to others when needed.

Terry is survived by his two children, Jason (Megan) VonDeylen of Osseo, Michigan, and Jamie (Joey) Carpenter of North Adams, Michigan; two step-daughters, Sonya (Randy) Bryant of Caledonia, Michigan, and Amanda Recollet of Defiance, Ohio; twelve grandchildren, Zane VonDeylen, Alexa Ulrich, Emmajean Ulrich, Andrew VonDeylen, Jasmine Starr, Denny Wilson, Maverick Wilson, Maelee Wilson, Kylla Bryant, Alexxa Bryant, Owenn Bryant, and Carter Recollet; one brother, Dave (Jane) VonDeylen of Napoleon, Ohio; two sisters, Sharon (Dave) Hancock of Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, and Deb VonDeylen of Napoleon, Ohio; and one sister-in-law, Sharon Short-VonDeylen of Ridgeville Corners, Ohio.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Loi; and one brother, Dale VonDeylen.

To honor Terry’s wishes, no visitation or services will be held at this time. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity, Ohio 43570.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.