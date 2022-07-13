Jeffrey Simon (1957-2022)

Facebook

Jeffrey F. Simon, age 64, life-long farmer and Township Trustee, died Sunday morning, July 10, 2022, at The Toledo Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Jeff was born September 2, 1957 in Toledo, Ohio to Raymond and Olive Rose (Myers) Simon. He was a 1975 graduate of Evergreen High School.

Jeff married his beloved wife and high school sweetheart, Theresa Eisel on September 18, 1982.

Jeff was a multi-generational farmer. Over the years he was a Dekalb seed dealer and raised hogs and steers.

He was someone who made sure to look out for his family, friends and neighbors, whether it was assisting area farmers with their crops, lending out equipment and trucks, or something as simple as giving kids a ride in the combine.

He instilled his hard work ethic and spirt of service to his kids. Jeff was currently serving his 6th term as Amboy Township Trustee.

He was an active social member of the CWV Post 306. He was a member of the Fulton County Regional Planning Commission and Ohio Township Association.

For the past 15 years, Jeff could also be spotted driving bus for the Evergreen School District.

Jeff enjoyed spending time with his friends over the years. Whether it was playing euchre in their card club or going on vacations together, their friendships stood the test of time.

Jeff had a soft spot for kids and especially loved teasing them. He had a special bond with his 8 beloved grandchildren and loved to spoil them.

Jeff could often be spotted at the Country Charm Café for breakfast and found it important to support local businesses. He was also a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Catholic Parish.

Jeff is survived by his loving wife of nearly 40 years, Theresa; sons, Justin (Beverly) Simon and Jacob (Laura) Simon; daughter, Ella (Joseph) Herr; grandchildren, Raymond, Lydia, Rodney, Leona, Jude, Leo, Eliza and Henrik; brother, Joseph (Beth) Simon; many nephews and nieces; several brothers and sisters-in-law; and his beloved friend and farm hand, John “Goose” Mossing.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Olive Rose and father and mother-in-law, Richard and Rosemary Eisel.

Visitation will be held Friday July 15th from 2 to 8 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora, where a Vigil Service will begin at 7:30 pm. Visitation will resume Saturday, July 16th from 10 am to 11 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am, with Fr. Michael Dandurand presiding. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

As a final effort to help others in need, Jeff was an organ and tissue donor. He was able to donate his kidneys, tissue and corneas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Parish; Metamora-Amboy Fire Dept. or Life Connection of NW Ohio.