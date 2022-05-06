Terry Caris (1948-2022)

Facebook

Terry L. Caris, age 73, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Dupont Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Terry was born on July 5, 1948, in Paulding County, Ohio, to the late Carl “Cy” and Catharine (Miller) Caris. Terry’s passion was teaching.

For 10 years, he taught at Edon Northwest Local Schools. In 1980, he began working for Paulding Exempted Village Schools and taught there until he retired in 2005.

In addition to teaching, Terry enjoyed coaching his students. He was the assistant basketball coach for both Edon and Paulding, as well as the head coach for baseball at Edon.

Terry is survived by his brother, James (Kay) Caris, Paulding, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Sharon (David) Arens, Sherwood, Ohio; Bruce (Cheryl) Caris, Sherwood, Ohio; James (Angie) Caris, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Brian (Susan) Caris, Lima, Ohio; Karen Caris, Defiance, Ohio; great-nieces and -nephews, Madison (Garrett) Jones, Bailey Caris, Pauly Caris and Belle Caris.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Den Herder Funeral Home with the Rev. David Prior officiating. Burial will follow in Middle Creek Cemetery, Grover Hill.

Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There will also be visitation from 10 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made in Terry’s name to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 5326 County Road 151, Paulding, OH 45879, or Grover Hill EMS, 104 S. Main St., Grover Hill, OH 45849.

