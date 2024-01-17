Theodore “Ted” Bzovi (1937 – 2024)

(Resided In Wauseon; 1951 Swanton Graduate)

Veteran

Theodore S. “Ted” Bzovi, age 86, of Wauseon, passed away at home, on January 11, 2024, with his family by his side, after a long illness.

He was the son of Aurel Bzovi and Helen (Stevens) Bzovi. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on May 28, 1937. Ted was a 1957 Graduate of Swanton High school. On May 26, 1962 he married Elizabeth “Betty” Ramsey from Dearborn, Michigan.

Ted served in the U.S. Army with six months of active duty during the Vietnam War. He also served for many years in the Air National Guard.

Being an MP in the service he grew to love law enforcement and started a career in the field serving 12 years with local police departments. He decided to change course and went to work for Jeep for 28 years, where he retired from.

Ted was community minded getting involved with scouting for his children and two major projects at Wauseon High School, and coaching baseball. His greatest personal hobby was fishing with his late friend, Jim Etchie, for bass and bluegill.

Ted was affectionately called “Poppy” by his two granddaughters, Madison, and Anna, who went on many camping trips with their grandparents.

Together with Betty and their two children David and Sherie, they traveled and were campers. Upon retirement they became snowbirds in Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Anita Phillips, his brother, Frank Michalkiewicz and an infant brother, Daniel.

He is survived by his loving wife, Betty, his son, David Bzovi of Holgate, his daughter, Sherie Watterworth of Perrysburg, granddaughters, Madison Walsh and Anna Bzovi, sister, Angela (Harold) Frank, and brother, John (MaryAnn) Bzovi.

As per Ted’s wishes, there will be no services. The family would like to thank Marissa Kraegel for all of her kindness and assistance.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Wauseon Fire and Rescue or St. Jude’s Children’s Research. The contributions may be mailed to the funeral home at 219 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567.

