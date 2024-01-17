June Koder (1933 – 2024)

(1951 Graduate Of Swanton High School)

June Eileen Koder, age 90, of Delta, peacefully passed away early Tuesday morning, January 16, 2024 at Swanton Valley Care Center.

She was born in Genoa, Ohio; one of five children to Ollie “B” Mason and Essie (Howard) Mason. June graduated from Swanton High School in 1951 and would later serve over 26 years with Perfection Finishers in Wauseon.

On November 28, 1953 she was united in marriage to the late Donald L. Koder and together would be blessed with three children, Karen, Judy and Terry.

June had a passion for cleanliness and keeping her yard manicured to the finest. She will always be remembered for her gardening, housecleaning, and attention to detail in her yardwork. Most of all she had a loving heart and desire to serve the Lord.

June is survived by her children, Karen Wagner, Judy Helminiak and Terry Koder all of Delta; grandchildren, Dr. Julia (Ben) King, Autumn Davis, Brooke (Jerald) Darow and Collin (Christie) Wagner; many great grandchildren; brothers, Bill (Carole) Mason and David (Sandy) Mason and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Donald; she was preceded in death by her brothers, Roy Lee and Norman Lester Mason and son-in-law, Gene Helminiak.

Friends will be received from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta. A funeral service celebrating June’s life will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 19, 2024 also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Dutch Ridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pettisville Missionary Church, 19055 Co Rd D, Pettisville, Ohio 43533 in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.