Thomas Buckenmeyer (1949 – 2025)

(Member Of Pettisville Missionary Church)

Thomas Buckenmeyer, age 75, of Wauseon, passed away on August 19, 2025, at the Fulton Manor Nursing Home.

Thomas was born on October 14, 1949, in Wauseon, to the late James and LaVerne (Meridew) Buckenmeyer. Thomas served his country as a member of both the United States Navy and the United States Army National Guard.

In June of 1974, he married Virginia (Dare), who preceded him in death in 2024. They were married for 50 years. Thomas was an avid bicyclist. He also participated in many projects for Habitat for Humanity. He and Virginia were active members at Pettisville Missionary Church.

Surviving Thomas are his daughter, Sarah (Catherine) Buckenmeyer of Virginia; daughter, Angela (Jeremiah) Haas of Bryan; and daughter, Lacie Geib of Portland; grandson, David Geib; brother, Terry Buckenmeyer; sister, Diane Price; sister, Maryann Delvanthal; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; parents; sister, Connie Vinyard; and brother, William Buckenmeyer.

Visitation for Thomas will take place on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at the Pettisville Missionary Church, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Kent Norr officiating. Inurnment will be private at the North Pettisville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Habitat for Humanity. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Buckenmeyer family.