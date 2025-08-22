Dianne Zumfelde (1944 – 2025)

(Fulton County Humane Society Officer)

Dianne Zumfelde, age 81, of Pettisville, passed away on August 20, 2025, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Dianne worked as a home health aide, as well as working at Fairlawn Nursing Home. She was also a Fulton County Humane Society Officer.

Dianne was born on January 30, 1944, in Chattanooga, TN, to the late Carl and Pauline (Hughes) Sprow.

She later married Ronald Zumfelde, who survives. Together, they spent 51 wonderful years with each other. Dianne was a graduate of Northwest State Community College. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and embroidery.

She also enjoyed creating crafts throughout the years. She loved teddy bears, Barbies, dolls, “old westerns”, and country music. She also enjoyed collecting stamps. Above all, Dianne loved her family.

Surviving Dianne are her husband, Ronald; son, Erich Hocking; daughter, Lori Zumfelde; grandchildren, Erich Preston, Robert Hocking, Christopher Hocking, Daize Mathers, and Cadyn Zumfelde. She is also survived by her brothers, Stan and Rickey Sprow; nephew, Jeremey Sprow; and niece, Stephanie Sprow.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Monica Hocking-Herrstein; cousin, Penny (Sprow) Johnson; parents; and brother, Larry Sprow.

In keeping with Dianne’s wishes, there will be no services. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Zumfelde family.