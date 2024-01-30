Marsha Fisher (1949 – 2024)

(Member Of Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233)

Marsha J. Fisher, age 74, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 10:14 P.M. on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at Bryan Care and Rehabilitation Center where she had been a resident.

Marsha had worked as a packing clerk at Newberry’s, Ferro, and Sauder Manufacturing. She was a member of First Baptist Church, the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233, Buckeye Border Bluegrass which promoted blue grass music in the area, and the Bryan Hospital Auxiliary.

Marsha was born on November 1, 1949 in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Franklin and Hazel (Gibbs) Gambler. She married Robert F. Fisher and preceded her in death.

Marsha is survived by sisters, Carol (Jon) Oberlin, of Montpelier and Virginia (Michael) Fisher, of Bryan; sister-in-law, Charlene Gambler, of Bryan; nieces and nephews, Bob Perry, of Defiance, Deb (Eugene) Wilson, of Montpelier, Steve (Beth Votaw) Slatman, of Bryan, Jeff (Jeannette) Merica, of Auburn, Todd (Teresa) Gambler, of Bryan, Shawn (Marcia) Gambler, of Bryan and Holly (Lester) Sprow, of Hicksville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; stepson, Jeff Fisher; brother, Edwin Gambler and sister, Edna (William) Merica.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 2, 2024, from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity.

Memorials are requested to the First Baptist Church. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.