Thomas Moyer (1950 – 2025)

Thomas E. Moyer, age 75, of Wauseon, passed away in his home on June 6, 2025. Tom worked for several factories in management, and also was the founder of Genetic Edge in Wauseon.

Tom was born on February 9, 1950, in Columbus. He was the son of the late Robert and Marjorie (Jackson) Moyer.

Tom graduated from The Ohio State University, where he met the love of his life, Jane (Stutzman), and she survives. The two married on June 18, 1971.

Tom was very involved in his community, serving as a former trustee of Christ United Methodist Church in Wauseon, a past Hampshire board member, past Wauseon Lyons Club member, and former Fulton County 4-H Advisor.

He loved all fairs, especially the Fulton County Fair, where he enjoyed a milkshake and watching his grandchildren show pigs. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State University.

Tom was an All-State center for the Cory Rawson football team in high school. Above all, Tom loved and supported his family, following all events that his grandchildren were in.

Tom is survived by his wife, Jane; son, Andrew (Jacki) Moyer of Archbold; son, Ben Moyer of Wauseon; grandchildren, Payton (Kennedy) Moyer, Addison Moyer, Trenton Moyer, and Brooklyn Moyer; brother, Dean (Cass) Moyer of Texas; sister, Diane Moyer of Georgia; sister-in-law, Daileen (Tom) Silhavy of NJ; and many nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim Moyer; and in-laws, Dail and Ellen Stutzman.

Visitation for Tom will take place on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at the Moyer Sale Barn (15581 Co. Rd. C., Wauseon, Ohio 43567) from 10am to 12pm. A funeral service will take place at 12pm, with Dan Bruner officiating. Burial will be private at the Zion Cemetery on County Road 11. A meal will follow at the sale barn after the service, of which the family asks to please stay and share memories of Tom.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Fulton County 4-H or the Buckeye Barrow Boosters.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Moyer family.