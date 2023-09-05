Thomas Smith (1944 – 2023)

(Resident Of Morenci, Michigan)

Veteran

MORENCI – Thomas C. Smith, age 79 of Morenci, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023, at his residence. He was born on July 16, 1944, in Morenci, to the late Charles and Grace (Watters) Smith.

On June 14, 1969, he married Betsey J. Trowbridge in Rollin Center, and she preceded him in death on December 23, 2018.

On October 7, 2023, Tom would have married his fiancé, Joyce Stevens. Tom graduated from Morenci High School.

He served his country in the United States Navy, retiring as Chief Petty Officer after 20 years. He also taught electronics in the Detroit area after his Navy retirement.

Tom loved his family and going to his grandkids sporting events, however, being the jokester he was, would always pick on his grandkids – especially Zachary about his slow truck. His brother Jim was also target to his pranks.

Tom loved his Jeep Wrangler, hunting and fishing, and the outdoors in general. Going up north to the cabin, his dog Maddie, baseball, and guns were other interests of his.

He was a member of the Morenci Congregational Church and recently started attending Blissfield Baptist Church with his fiancé.

Tom was also a member of the Morenci Sportsmen’s Club, the Morenci American Legion, and the NRA.

Surviving is his fiancé, Joyce Stevens; daughters, Michelle (Richard) Stevens and Monica (Dennis) Blackwell; five grandchildren, James Thomas “JT”, Zachary, Wyatt, Alex, and Will; and brothers, James and John Smith. His parents and wife preceded him in death.

Visitation for Tom will take place at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Morenci Chapel, on Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 3:00 – 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will also be held at the funeral home on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com Memorial contributions may be made to the Morenci American Legion or the Lenawee Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the direction of Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Morenci Chapel.