Threat To Camden-Frontier (MI) Schools Sparks Closure Friday

By: Corey Murray

HILLSDALE DAILY NEWS

The Camden-Frontier School District is the latest area school to be affected by student threats in recent weeks in the wake of a mass shooting at Oxford High School.

Parents at Camden-Frontier were notified that school was releasing early Thursday and that law enforcement had been brought in to investigate a vague threat.

Hillsdale County Sheriff Scott Hodshire said deputies responded to the district when it was discovered someone had written “Camden is next” on a wall.

“We are going through the cameras and we will set up interviews next week,” Hodshire said late Thursday.

The district took to social media to follow-up with alerts that were sent to parents, advising all that the school would be closed Friday out of an over-abundance of precaution. That post has since been deleted.